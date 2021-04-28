Invest in education
We all know that finding money for books, gas, and insurance when you‘re beginning college can be difficult. With today’s Pell grants and scholarships it’s definitely easier to finance college than when I was young, but everything costs so much more these days.
As a grandmother, I would like to encourage my generation to invest in the education of coming generations. A small amount of money can make life a little less stressful for someone just starting their college education. Please consider funding a personal scholarship for a graduating senior in your local high school. It doesn’t have to be a lot. A scholarship for $100 or $250 will help with books and transportation. If you can find a little something to offer a future teacher, nurse, engineer, or mechanic to help them get started in college, then call your high school guidance counselor and tell them what you have in mind. You can remain anonymous if you want. You can honor someone by naming the scholarship after them. Small scholarships are welcome and useful.
A small gift from you can make a big difference to a college freshman. Start thinking and planning now-the next group of high school seniors will start looking for college funding in less than six months. They could be applying for your scholarship!
Candy Farnsworth
Bee Branch
