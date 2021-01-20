Love your neighbour
This country is on the verge of civil war. Behavior once considered unacceptable is suddenly acceptable and encouraged. Since many of those getting ready to take up arms and kill their neighbors profess to be Christians, I offer the following words of Christ:
Matthew 5:43-47 “Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others ? do not even the publicans so?”
We are told to pray for those that our God puts into power. Sometimes that’s a difficult thing to do. But the instruction doesn’t change just because we don’t like someone. We all need to let go and let God.
Candy Farnsworth
Bee Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.