On misinformation
The Van Buren County Democrat has given me the opportunity to respond to misinformation appearing in an editorial last week in the other county paper, regarding my “firing.”
The editorial opens with the editor’s early career in newspaper when she crossed swords with her own then-editor. But points out she wasn’t fired. Her story, and later comments, give the impression I was an ongoing problem employee who didn’t know my place. There are many with direct knowledge of the situation that would disagree. Actually, the thousands of hours I have given to that newspaper, in the form of research and writing of a weekly column and monthly garden column(both now appearing in The Van Buren County Democrat), hundreds of photographs provided for publication, many specifically requested by the editor, and numerous handyman jobs around the office, was all done for free. My belief system requires that I give of my time and talent to my community without expectation of financial gain. Her newspaper has been the recipient of that generosity for five years.
The week before we came to loggerheads we had a friendly phone conversation where she gave advice on using the Freedom of Information Act. She brought up no issues with me at that time and I have always sought to comply with her wishes when I understood them.
The suggestion that I insulted her is a matter of perception. I was honest and passionate about my cause. But I was also reasonable and rational. Her taking offense revolves around five emails we exchanged, which I’m willing to share with anyone who is interested. You can decide for yourself.
And lastly, she justified not using my ads claiming they were designed to hurt business. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have been a strong supporter of economic growth in the community. Many will testify to that fact. Both The Democrat and an area paper saw nothing wrong with running my ads.
I was raised to believe that when family, friends and neighbors are in harm’s way, they need to be warned. That goes hand in hand with the Golden Rule. When it became obvious to me that nobody was going to say anything about the dangers of a superspreader event, I was called to action. It’s hypocritical, or some other word, of her to be sheltering in place at home (the euphemism used in the editorial was “satellite office”) while suppressing information that could keep people from getting seriously sick, or even dying. It always saddens me to see love of money trumping humanity.
Jeff Burgess
Crabtree
