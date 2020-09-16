Paul Wellenberger
There are very few times in the life of a city that a person comes long with a true vision for his community. Mayor Paul Wellenberger is one of those people.
I first met Paul after I was elected to the City Council in Clinton at my first Municipal League conference. I could tell then that this man had Fairfield Bay’s interest at heart heart. I have seen him, along with his city council, move Fairfield Bay in a positive direction which most cities, small or large, would envy.Fairfield Bay is a very unique community. Paul could move easily and listening intently to the various interest groups that make up that community. He recognized early the vision and impact of a revitalized tourism industry would bring to his city and working tirelessly to bring that vision to a brick-and-mortar reality.
As a result, Mayor Wellenberger, its City Council, and the city of Fairfield Bay has been recognized by our Arkansas Municipal League as a distinguished city, one that serves as a model for other communities. Paul has worked with the other mayors of our county, along with our county judge to work on various projects. What is good for one city benefits the other cities and serves our county well.
I wish nothing but the best for Paul and his wife has they transition into their new chapter of life. I am grateful to have known and worked with him the past several years. Although his vision may not be complete, he leaves standing on the mountaintop, looking at a great legacy.
A job well done, Mayor Wellenberger. A job well done.
Tim Barnes
Clinton
