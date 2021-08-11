Today, August 5, 2021 - I graduate from Emerge Arkansas. After 6 months of training, researching, building skills, and creating relationships - I become Emerge alumni. This accomplishment brings feelings of pride and satisfaction, yet simultaneously, I am uncertain and distraught with the situation we are having with Public Schools in Arkansas.
My daughter is 10. I’m immune-compromised. I’m a single working mother. On March 16, 2020, I was terminated after 8 years of federal employment. The day schools were closed to COVID-19 was the day I asked for a leave of absence due to my condition MCAD, causing me to be high risk AND I had to stay home with my young child, helping her to finish the school year assignments. She was 8 at that time - she is an only child. My oncologist at Carti supported this decision and sent documentation to the proper places. I was terminated nonetheless.
July 2020, after losing everything and being challenged to provide for myself and my child - I was hired for a position that allowed me to be flexible and safe during COVID-19 and with my child. I’m grateful each day for being able to be the best version of myself - for myself, my family, and my community. Facing a school year outlined to send my 10 yr old daughter into the classroom - unvaccinated - unmasked - just a week after nearly losing her father to the Delta variant - leaves me feeling empty. I know 17 people who have tested positive this week. Many having severe symptoms. The majority are middle-aged, healthy adults. If I keep my daughter home again this year - by choosing a virtual curriculum - who will instruct her? Will she face social, emotional, or behavioral issues? Will I lose my job if I take time off to both instruct and parent my child? The answer I get from Arkansas is: “Send her off into the danger zone - unprotected - AND if it goes badly, and you become unemployed …….well, you won’t receive federal stimulus unemployment. Btw - I didn’t receive unemployment after my 8 years as a federal employee either. After, a whopping, 6 appeals - still....nothing. I've been turned away over and over again.
So - as I graduate Emerge Arkansas today - I also withdraw - turning into my own space and mind - and try to choose between a handful of bad options. What does it mean to choose your child first? To choose to provide for them? Giving time, care, and attention to them? Is it possible to win the fight for justice and protection from the home OR must I fight that which threatens me on the front line, away from my child? Troubling times are plenty ~ Terrible options are many.
Kasey Lee Kimmons
Shirley
