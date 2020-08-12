The families of Ronnie Ward want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone that called, visited, sang a song in his memory, prayed for his family, traveled to his service, sharing memories of him, and for the donations to the Shirley museum in his memory.
Thank you for performing the service, for opening the grave, and for closing the grave.
Thank you for lunch, for cleaning up and for taking care of us.
Shannon Skelton and family
Calla Linn and family
Glenda Keenihan and family
