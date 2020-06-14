I am writing about the confusion regarding the hospital tax. This is NOT a new tax. We have been paying this same tax since the new hospital was first financed. If it was a good idea to keep a hospital in Clinton all those years ago, it should still be a good idea to keep a hospital in Clinton now.
If your only concern is to let the tax lapse and you don’t mind driving to Conway for an ER visit, then vote against the tax and let our hospital go under. If, however, you want to keep our hospital open, you need to support continuing the half cent tax that will appear on the ballot.
My family has only needed to use Ozark Health a few times, but we are very thankful it is there when we do need it.
Candy Farnsworth
Bee Branch
