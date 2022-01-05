Clinton display winner

Clinton Chamber Director Jason Hayes and City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac presenting Tammie Williams & Nichole Moudy & Pat Crowell of Main Street Florist the winner’s trophy for The Best Christmas Window Display for 2021 contest. The Downtown Revitalization was thrilled by the success of this First 2021 Christmas on Main and Lighting of The Square event and looks forward to an even bigger participation in 2022. Downtown districts are places of shared memory where the entire community still comes together to live, work and play. A vibrant, decorated downtown can attract customers by making the area more enjoyable and inviting. Window displays and other decorations provide an economically efficient way to attract customers.

Clinton display winner

 Submitted by Tony Soyani

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.