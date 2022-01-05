Clinton Chamber Director Jason Hayes and City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac presenting Tammie Williams & Nichole Moudy & Pat Crowell of Main Street Florist the winner’s trophy for The Best Christmas Window Display for 2021 contest. The Downtown Revitalization was thrilled by the success of this First 2021 Christmas on Main and Lighting of The Square event and looks forward to an even bigger participation in 2022. Downtown districts are places of shared memory where the entire community still comes together to live, work and play. A vibrant, decorated downtown can attract customers by making the area more enjoyable and inviting. Window displays and other decorations provide an economically efficient way to attract customers.

