KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Fourth of July, the National Park Service (NPS) of Arkansas and Missouri are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7 (NHTSA) and local law enforcement to emphasize the importance of driving sober and saving lives on America’s roads by participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired-driving awareness campaign.
In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see an increased presence of officers working together during this holiday weekend to take impaired drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.
While National Parks are glad to see an uptick in visitors enjoying the great outdoors, NPS and NHTSA want to remind everyone that driving under the influence of any substance is a deadly combination. If you plan on coming to the parks for the holiday, celebrate safely. NPS and NHTSA are urging drivers to designate a sober driver to and from the parks before heading out for the day while also being mindful to have a sober driver while in the parks if you plan to stay.
“We want our communities to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday whether they are traveling the roadways or exploring a National Park, but we also want responsible drivers,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “Our message has always remained the same: driving under the influence is deadly and illegal, and it’s illegal in every state in this country. We want our communities to stay safe, so law enforcement will be out looking to remove any impaired driver from the roadway.”
In 2019, NHTSA reported that drunk driving accounted for 10,142 motor vehicle traffic deaths, and 363 in Arkansas and Missouri alone. Over the Fourth of July holiday period in 2019, 198 (6 p.m. July 3 to 5:59 a.m. July 8) people were killed nationally. Sadly, many people think driving impaired is no big deal. Doing so endangers you, passengers, and everyone on the road with you.
In the past year, adding a layer to the holiday, many states have modified their regulations for the carry out of covered ‘to go’ alcohol beverages. It’s important to adhere to your state’s open container laws when traveling. A simple rule is to keep alcohol stowed away, out of reach, until arriving at your final destination – including taking a trip to National Parks.
Available Video Footage: The following link includes video messages by NHTSA Acting Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff, NPS Chief Ranger Lena Pace, and law enforcement officials from Arkansas and Missouri, providing more information on the campaign. The link to the video message can be downloaded and used in news stories and social media messages: https://bit.ly/2021Fourth ofJuly.
This Fourth of July, commit to only driving 100 percent sober. Don’t lose your independence on Independence Day, and don’t be a deadly risk to yourself and other innocent people. If you are out on the roads and see an impaired driver, contact local law enforcement. Remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/.
