Labor Day 2023 has come and gone but our celebration of the many contributions that workers in this country have made to our society should be celebrated every day. Whatever your occupation, your contribution to society should be celebrated daily. This includes stay-at-home parents, volunteers, and retired people. Just because you don’t receive a paycheck does not mean your contribution is less significant than someone who does.
I just turned in all of the city employees’ yearly reviews to be placed in their personnel files. Yearly reviews are a perfect opportunity for the employee and the employer to sit down and not just discuss the areas where there is room for improvement but to also praise and show appreciation for a job well done. I’m not a big fan of a blanket raise unless it’s a cost of living increase, for all employees. I believe in rewarding those who work hard and strive to improve themselves so that they make better employees. This also applies to management positions. I’m sure we’ve all had to stand to the side while an employee who only gives 20 percent to the job receives a pay increase while you give 100 percent and still receive the same increase. “You don’t get paid for the hour. You get paid for the value you bring to that hour.” Jim Rohn.
My first management position was at the age of 24 and ever since then I have held some sort of management position or ran my own business or organization. I am very proud to say that in all those years I only fired one volunteer and two employees. I have always found that it is better to get to know your employees well enough that you understand their strengths and weaknesses. If there is a weakness it is better to change their position or the responsibilities they have that are causing the issue so that the employee is happy which makes you happier with their performance. We all have things that we excel at and things that we don’t. No manager likes confrontations and no employee wants to be reprimanded. Yes, there are times this is necessary but they should always be approached with the attitude that it takes two to make a relationship. Both sides need to be heard and it is rarely a good idea to make a snap decision on anything. A good manager leads by example. If you boost the self-esteem of the people you work with and help them to believe in themselves it’s amazing what you both can do together. “There are two types of good managers...one, those who take a keen interest in your personal development; meet with you regularly; keep their door open; walk the floor routinely, and delegate appropriately. And two, those who leave you alone.” Unknown. You can be both of these as a manager because once you know your employee on an individual basis then you can be the manager they need you to be.
Interviews are the first step in labor decisions. Interviews are not just intended for the person seeking a position to be questioned it’s also for that same person to interview the employer in order to make the best possible decision about working together or not. The daily amount of time we spend in the workforce is usually more than the time we have to spend with family and friends. Many times we refer to the people we work with as our work family and rightfully so. Realizing this does not make one more important than the other. Family should always come first. However, with both families, you should try to realize that it’s not the quantity of time we spend with each other, it’s the quality. Working parents should never feel guilty about the time they have to be at work because you need to provide for yourself and your family. Rather, when you do have family time, focus on the family and do not bring the work issues home. Quality over quantity.
“Let us realize that the privilege to work is a gift, that the power to work is a blessing, that love of work is success.” David O. McKay. Your kindness challenge this week is to let another employee you work with know that you enjoy working with them. Bring them a coffee or buy a dozen donuts for the entire staff. Let them know that you are happy to be there with them. You can never go wrong boosting the morale of your fellow colleagues. Besides who doesn’t love someone that brings them coffee and donuts?
