Dena R. Thompson Malone, a native of Clinton, Arkansas, is a candidate for the city of Clinton Mayor.
She has been married to Mark Malone for 29 years and is the daughter of Betty Thompson and the late Donnie Dean Thompson. She has two siblings, Billy Thompson and Deanna Thompson. She is a graduate of Clinton High School and Draughon School of Business and has lived in the Honey Hill Subdivision for the past 45 years.
She is currently the elected Recorder/Treasurer for the city of Clinton and has been for the past 10 years.
“The previous 18 years I worked for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service and the previous five years for the city of Clinton Water and Sewer Department,” she said. “My duties as the city of Clinton Recorder/Treasurer include record keeper for the city – including minutes, ordinances, resolutions, monthly, quarterly and yearly reports – payroll, human resources, accounts payable, accounts receivable, maintaining the finances, budgets and handling concerns and questions of the public. I am continually educating myself as to keep up with the state codes/laws that the city must know in order to stay in compliance with legislative audit.”
She is a member of two professional clerk organizations, the Arkansas City Clerks, Recorders, and Treasurers Association (ACCRTA) and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC).
In 2016, she received her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation from IIMC, and my Certified Arkansas Municipal Clerk (CAMC) designation from ACCRTA. In 2020, she was chosen as the 2020 Municipal Clerk of the Year. In 2021, she received my Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation, which is the highest you can attain.
“I am the immediate Past President and have held the offices of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary of ACCRTA. In 2015, I received my Certified Municipal Official (CMO) Level 1 certification by attending 21 hours of Level 1 courses and in 2022, I received Level 2 certification by attending 15 hours of advanced Level 2 training from the Arkansas Municipal League,” she said. “You must obtain six hours of continuing education on an annual basis to maintain certification status.
“I feel with my experience and knowledge as the city of Clinton Recorder/Treasurer and the education I obtain on a yearly basis makes me a qualified candidate for the city of Clinton mayor. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 8, 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.