CLINTON — City of Clinton Recorder/Treasurer Dena Malone was recently awarded “Municipal Clerk of the Year” by the state clerks, recorders and treasurers organization.
Malone first came to office in 2013. Her citation by the association lists her accomplishments not only in her role as an office-holder, but her volunteer work and service for the community.
Malone was presented the award at the Aug. 13 Clinton City Council meeting.
The citation: “The Municipal Clerk of the Year Award is presented to a member of the Arkansas City Clerks, Recorders and Treasurers Association who has made significant contributions to the objectives of the municipal clerk’s profession, to the improvement of municipal government and to the clerk’s own community.”
“This year’s Clerk of the Year recipient was elected as her City’s Recorder/Treasurer in 2013. In the past seven years, she as accomplished several feats. Because of her participation in the annual Clerk’s Institute in Fayetteville and her dedication to attend every District workshop possible, she has already achieved her Certified Arkansas Municipal Clerk certification and her IIMC Certified Municipal Clerk certification. After being a Recorder/Treasurer for only one year, she hosted a District Meeting in her home town to help surrounding clerks and recorders expand their knowledge in order to excel in their jobs. She is currently Co-Vice President of the ACCRTA association after having served as Secretary and Treasurer. She is always looking for ways to improve the functioning of her office and to better serve her citizens. Her willingness to help fellow clerks and recorders is unwavering, therefore, she is a constant “go-to” for her peers.”
“This year’s recipient is also very involved in her community. For many years she has volunteered to serve meals for participants in the annual Chuck Wagon Races. The donations from the meals go to the Senior Citizens Center. She also volunteers for the County Fair, is a member of the Van Buren County Master Gardeners and for many years was a 4-H leader. She loves to garden and can fresh fruits and vegetables. As active as she is, her favorite past-time is to spend time with her husband for the past 26 years.”
“This years Municipal Clerk of the Year is Clinton Recorder/Treasurer Dena Malone.”
(0) comments
