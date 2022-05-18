The UAMS Mobile MammoVan will provide on-site mammograms at the Van Buren County Health Unit in Clinton. This service is provided by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Who: Women age 40 and over that are due for a mammogram – with or without insurance; pre-registration is required.
Must be 40 and older
Date: June 7
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Van Buren County Health Unit, 526 Quality Drive, Clinton
Contact: UAMS Mobile Mammography, 1-800-259-8794
Mammograms are by appointment only. Please call the office to schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.