I am, as the regular readers of this column already know, a manly man. I have a beard, am able to wear flannel and lift things, and am otherwise capable of comporting myself in a way where other manly men see me and say “Hi man” before slapping me on the back in that manly man way of greeting people like us have.
I carry a pen knife, hold the door open for ladies, am pleasant to children and am otherwise a model of manly manitude. (I just made that word up, “manitude,” its is because I have the confidence of one secure in himself. Feel free to use that word as you will, think of it as a gift. I’m a nice man that way.)
Despite this, the one thing I have gotten away from in the past, oh say 15 years, is the V-8 engine. And don’t get me wrong, I am a long-time fan of the V-8, and not just any V-8 engine, but the American V-8 engine, the kind with pushrod-activated valves, the kind they put in hotrods. These are the engines often first used in trucks which in turn have to haul things, either a trailer or a load of whatever in the bed or box in the back.
These are strong engines, capable (much like me) and for hot rodders are removed from the trucks and put into cars to create a notable power-to-weight ratio which allows the modified cars to move quickly.
I love that kinda’ thing, having attended my first auto race before most people I interact with were born. (A 1964 event, won by a kid named Mario Andretti, seriously.) I still watch racing on television and my leanings as a reporter show I’ll often go out of my way to catch a car show, to look at the generally V-8 powered cars in show-pony splendor.
Being a manly man as I am, this should surprise nobody.
But I quit driving the silly things. First off, I have nothing to haul or tow. I’m not complaining, it’s just the way life has played out to this point. And I have to drive a lot as part of this job, and marshaling some V-8 powered something around every day would be … well son, I’d have to buy a lot of gas.
And this occurred to me as I was driving my, at the time, V-8 powered SUV to work some years ago, commuting down the interstate. I’d turned my head to look across the passenger area to make sure I could change lanes safely. (I’m not sure every SUV owner does this, so if that last sentence confused you, I understand. I’m disappointed in you, but I understand.) And as I looked across the vast interior two thoughts occurred: First, man, that’s a lot of space for just one guy driving to work and, two, I sure am making a lot of money for the oil companies.
Not long after I traded it off on a van; sold the trailer I used to haul behind it too, and just carried my stuff in the van. Now, with less to haul, I’m down to a four-cylinder sedan, 32+ mpg and what I carry fits in the trunk.
Most of all: My manhood remains intact. Well that and I’m not spending as much on gasoline.
