Marceil Rae Nawara, of Sacramento, California, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 5, 2023. She was 86 years old.
Marceil was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Kingsville, Texas. Her formative years were spent in El Campo, Wharton and Rosenberg. She graduated from Lamar High School in 1955.
In 1957, she married the love of her life, Nelson Nawara. They were blessed with 65 loving years of marriage and three children.
Upon their dual retirement from Lamar Consolidated Independent School District in June of 1994, Marceil and Nelson moved from the Houston area to Arkansas.
For the next 24 years, she and Nelson would enjoy the retirement home they built in the small community of Shirley, Arkansas, and the many friends they made there. Marceil loved watching and feeding all the beautiful birds of the Ozark mountains, especially her hummingbirds. She enjoyed exploring the scenic backroads and little towns of north Central Arkansas, always taking time to do a little shopping along the way. She especially loved it when her children and grandchildren came for a visit. She was famous for her blackberry pie and big Granny hugs. She and Nelson also enjoyed many beautiful adventures traveling throughout the United States.
Above all, Marceil loved Jesus and her family. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg, Texas, and Full Gospel Tabernacle in Shirley, Arkansas.
Marceil was preceded in death by her parents, Hettie Marshall and Thomas E Williamson; stepfather, Johnnie Marshall; brothers, Harold and Thomas Williamson Jr.; sisters, Twyla Motal and Charlene Saulnier; and son, David Nawara.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson Nawara of Sacramento, California; daughter, Terry Nawara (Kelle) of Sacramento, California; son, Glen Nawara (Stacey) of Fernley, Nevada; grandsons, Austin Nawara Vervalin (Carina) of Rochester, New York and Christopher Nawara of Fernley, Nevada; granddaughters, Robin Nawara of Rosenberg, Texas, Katie Nawara of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Emily Flores (Steven) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Nawara of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Charles Williamson (Doris) of Yoakum, Texas; and brother-in-law, Jerry Saulnier of Rosenberg, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 1208 5th St. Rosenberg, Texas, on Friday, April, 28. Visitation is at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. and graveside services at 1:30 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, Texas.
Pastor Stephane Kalonji will officiate the services.
