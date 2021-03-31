The Van Buren Master Gardeners are proud to give recognition to the gardeners that we have already noticed. We have met amazing people, with wonderful yards and gardens. We look forward to meeting more and more people. This is where we need your help. We are running out of nominations, so this month we decided to give tribute to all the past nominations.
We started in January of 2020 with our first nominations being Mrs. Nellie McEntire and Mr. Ron Reynolds. It was hard to appreciate the true beauty of their gardens in the winter. February we met Charles & Virginia Higgins, and Jackie Carlo. The weather was starting to warm up and we were waiting on spring. In March we visited with Bradley Mohr and Tim and Stephanie O’Sullivan The daffodils were up and a few other flowers…spring was here. In April we recognized Jan Henderson and Marvin Miller. Both had lovely garden areas with azaleas blooming. May took us to Julia Murray and Donna and Ernie Miller. These yards were like walking in a park. June, and warm sunshine, brought us to Shawn Walsh and Susan Stewart. Their gardens were alive with color. The heat of summer didn’t stop us as we met with Mary Martin and Krystal Snowden. We enjoyed an English garden and a refurbished garden…both beautiful. In August we visited John Jenkins and John Buster, both gardens lovely in their own way. As September came, these gardens were not close to being ready for fall. Vaiva Pack and Doyle and Sue Scroggins still had plenty of work to do. October should be a sign of fall, but not in Debbie and Conley Dunlap’s or Sheila Bond’s gardens. They still had plenty of color. As November came, we started to resort to getting summer pictures of the gardens. Lila Ward and John Linsey had already started to clean up their yard. In December, we once again were able to get pictures of their summer gardens. Doris Wilkinson shared her garden with Judy Rehm. Jo Nell O’Neal had a large yard and knew other previous nominees. A chilly January 2021 took us to Bruce and Diane Forsland, and Barbara and Troy Dunham. The cold weather did not stop them from showing off their winter yard and share with us pictures of what it looked like in the summer. And last month’s nominees were Selma and Cliff Mitchell, and Audrey Raines. Once again, we received pictures of the summer garden, while being in awe of the yard in the winter.
All of these nominees had friends or family members who nominated them. Some had large gardens, while others had a beautiful flower plot. Some had plenty of shrubs and trees, while others had of perennial or annual flowers. As we leave winter and enter spring, we decided to wait this month out and allow the gardens to bloom once again … and allow you time to send us some more nominees. Gardeners are wonderful people and we look forward to meeting you, your friends or your family. Feel free to email me at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com. Thank you to everyone who makes our county so beautiful, and congratulations to all the past nominees.
Disclaimer: The University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
