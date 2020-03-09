Saturday, March 7, was a lovely day to drive around and recognize people with beautiful yards. First, the Van Buren County Master Gardeners went to Tim and Stephanie O'Sullivan's. They live on View Drive in Eglantine. Their yard was immaculate. There were lovely garden spaces that were bursting with daffodils and helabores, all in full bloom. The large yard had a perfect lawn with these flower gardens placed throughout. They work diligently to maintain this perfection.
Next, they went to Mr. Bradley Mohr's, on Old Hwy 9 in Clinton. His yard was a work of love that he planned and worked in with his wife. It was a wonderful design full of rhodos, azaleas and Japanese maples. They have a gazebo in the back where they used to sit and enjoy their hard work, while sipping a cola. His wife passed about 8 years ago, and Mr. Mohr is no longer able to take care of it, so their son comes and takes care of the yard. We are invited to come back when everything is blooming.
Both of these yards were nominated by neighbors. So, look around your neighborhood and see if there is someone that you could nominate. Nominations can be sent to Bertha Christensen at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com
