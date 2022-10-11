Fondly known as Marge, Marguerite Roland was born on Dec. 3, 1924, in Buffalo, New York and died Oct. 7, 2022, in Clinton, Arkansas.
After graduating from Amherst High School in Buffalo, she served her country during World War II by joining the Navy as a WAVE, earning the rank of Yeoman 3rd class, and was honorably discharged in 1946. While serving in Bremerton Washington, she met the fun and charming Matt Gilmore. They married in 1946 and were married for fifty-one years until his death in 1998.
They had four children, all sons, Ken, Matt, Mark and Robert. As a Navy family, they traveled to many duty stations together, Boston, Beaumont, New Orleans, Pensacola, Guam, Amagansett, New York, Midway Island, Bellingham and Adak, Alaska.
Our mom was amazing. She was strong. She supported her husband through Alzheimer’s – at home initially and at different nursing homes when they had difficulty caring for dad. She was strong enough to mother her sons through all the challenges of rearing four boys while frequently moving, as all Navy families do. Mom was also kind; kind enough to not wring our respective necks which we frequently deserved more than once or twice. As we visited Mom in the nursing home recently where she lived for the last ten years, many residents and staff told us how kind she was to them. Much of her strength and kindness was developed during her time as a child during the Depression during the 1930s, guided by her mother, Marie, and their commitment to their Catholic Faith.
She was a member of St. Jude’s parish and was heavily involved in parish activities, serving as Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan. She was especially committed to supplying children’s books to young readers. Mom loved to read, even to the point of getting physical therapy so that she could hold larger books!
Mom was amazing!
She is survived by her sons, Ken, Matt, Mark and Robert Gilmore; daughters-in-law, Jan, Olivia, Karen, Sandy and Velkis; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mom’s life was enriched and extended by the tireless dedication of her daughter-in-law Olivia Gilmore, who is also kind and strong.
Mass of a Christian Burial was Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit; www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.