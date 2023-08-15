Marie Nadine (Hale) Rowe, 96, of Clinton, Arkansas, was born on May 29, 1927, to the late Alma Earl Hale and Lillie Beatrice (Carrigan) Hale in Wewoka, Oklahoma, and passed from this life on Aug. 8, 2023, in Clinton, Arkansas. She loved her family, her church, and spending time outdoors in God’s Creation and often recounted her many blessings including a long and active life. Marie was a Christian and member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 75 years, Ted Rowe; her brothers, Joseph and Vernon; and her sister, Peggy.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Renae Jorgensen and husband Stan of Little Rock, Arkansas; her son, Steve Rowe and wife Ula May of Yellville, Arkansas; her son, Keith Rowe and wife Shelly of Midwest City, Oklahoma; and her son, Joel Rowe and wife Becky of Newnan, Georgia; her seven grandchildren, Jason Rowe, Colin Jorgensen and wife Eve, Jordan Rowe, Noah Rowe, Josanna Rowe, Luke Rowe, and Eden Rowe; and her three great-grandchildren, Janson Rowe, Hank Jorgensen, and Suzy Jorgensen. She is also survived by her sister, Orlean Harris.
Visitation Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services followed at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment was at Quattlebaum Cemetery in Bee Branch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to First Baptist Church of Clinton, Arkansas.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
