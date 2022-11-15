Marilyn Louise Brewer, 67, went to meet the Lord on Nov. 12, 2022. She was born on Jan. 10, 1955, in Charleston, Arkansas, to Joey and Dorothy Harmon Brewer.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bobby and Rocky Brewer; and a granddaughter, Brittney Nicole Pettry.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Robert (Jennifer) Pettry of Center Ridge; daughters, Debbie Pettry of Conway, Angela (William) Burdick of Bee Branch, and Lori Goodnight of Bee Branch; brothers, Ricky (Betty) Brewer of Bee Branch and Kent (Jackie) Cates of Clinton; sisters, Carolyn (Donnie) Burroughs of Bee Branch and Gail Garrett of Clinton; 10 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
She loved her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the casinos, watching cooking shows, reading and puzzles. Marilyn liked to visit with everyone. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends, her loving memory will be cherished and not forgotten.
Service will be Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to service.
Brother Harold Bryant and Jim Cates officiating.
Service and arrangements are by Neal’s Rosewood Funerals & Cremations, 1715 E. Harding St. Morrilton, AR 72110. www.rosewood cremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.