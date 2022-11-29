Mark Alan Hinton, age 65 of Clinton, passed on Nov. 19, 2022, at Ozark Health Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born to the late Jerry and Alyce Hinton on June 22, 1957, in Richton, Mississippi.
A memorial will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Clinton, Arkansas.
