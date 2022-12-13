A Marshall woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County on Thursday.
Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 78-year-old Geraldine Littleton was driving a 2002 Chevrolet south on Highway 65 near the Search/Van Buren County line when she “lost control and left the roadway to the right,” according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Littleton’s vehicle “began to overturn traveling down the embankment before coming to rest,” the report stated.
Authorities said the road was wet and the weather was rainy at the time of the crash.
Littleton’s death marked the 569th fatality on Arkansas roadways so far this year, according to preliminary reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.