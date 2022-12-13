Joseph and Faith Martin announce the birth of their son Bentley Wilder Zulpo Martin. Bentley was born on Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:08 a.m. at Conway Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth.
