Mary Alileen Scroggins, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called home on May 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle J. Scroggins, and her parents, Syble Lee Underwood Jones and Vester J. Jones. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Tanner and Fred Tanner; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Jill Ward and Alan Ward; her great-grandsons, Jones Ward and James Tiger Ward, all of Russellville; and a sister-in-law, Claudia Jean Crow of Morrilton.
After graduating from Scotland High School in 1949, she attended Arkansas State Teacher’s College. On June 17, 1952, she married the love of her life, Doyle J. Scroggins. Mary and Doyle later settled in North Little Rock with daughter Sherry. She worked as an administrative assistant and as Doyle’s most important partner and supporter in their thriving cattle operation, The Scroggins Ranch, breeding Polled Herefords. Mary and Doyle retired in 1999 and spent time traveling to different parts of Arkansas to visit with friends, listen to music, and dance (especially the two-step). Mary was a skilled cook and gardener and loved living “in the country.” She was incredibly proud of her family and was her happiest when she was with them.
A visitation will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Foster Cemetery in Scotland, Arkansas, followed by a graveside service at noon. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scotland Senior Center in Mary’s Honor. To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
