Mary Carolyn Burbridge, age 86, of Logan, Alabama, formerly of Shirley, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her residence. She was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Memphis, Michigan, to the late Norman Leverich and Mary Holmes Horvath.
Carolyn and her husband “Happy Jack” Burbridge founded From Crime to Christ, Inc. a motorcycle and prison ministry in 1971. Their No. 1 purpose in life was seeing souls saved. They traveled all over the United States and seven other countries telling their story of what the Lord had done for them, spreading hope to those that had gone down the same path. She was a prayer warrior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step”dad,” Stephen Horvath; husband, Jack Burbridge; daughter, Jackie Burbridge-Casey; stepdaughter, Debbie Avenmarg; sisters, Kathy Moak and Sue Cameron; brothers, Norm Leverich, Steven “Johnny” Horvath, William “Billy” Horvath and Andy Horvath.
Survivors include her sons, Vern (Toni) Burbridge of Logan, Alabama, and Mike Burbridge of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; stepson, Jody (Sonya) Martinez of Hartford City, Indiana; stepdaughter, Jacklyn Schatz of Glendale, Arizona; grandchildren, Sheena Burbridge of Memphis, Tennessee, Victoria (Chad) Smith of Ward, Arkansas, Sunni Burbridge of Logan, Alabama, Veronica (Ben) Danforth of West Monroe, Louisiana, Hannah (Derek) Orndoff of Lynchburg, Virginia, Josalyn Martinez of Hartford City, Indiana, and Lisa Rosell of Glendale, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Trip, Townes, Ava, Torrance, Jacey, Alyssa, Millie, Jaden and Rylan; sisters, Wanda Gail Horvath of Cambron, Indiana, Sharon Dale of South Bend, Indiana, Betty Read of Mishawaka, Indiana; and brothers, Robert Leverich of Kimball, Michigan, and James Horvath of South Bend, Indiana.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aveanna (Comfort Care) Home Health and Hospice Services for the above and beyond heartfelt care they provided.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Aveanna Hospice, 407 4th Avenue SW, Cullman, AL 35055, or that you would show an act of kindness to someone in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.