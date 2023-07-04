Mary Joan Grandon, 74, of Shirley, Arkansas, passed away June 23, 2023, from dementia. She is survived by her three children, Christopher Grandon (Teresa), Joshua Grandon and Natasha Sims (Tommy); and her sister, Edra Jandro (Darryl). She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Joan was predeceased by her oldest son, Timothy Grandon.
First few rounds of romantic relationships did not pan out for Mary Joan. However, she never gave up on romance as she met her true love, Cletis Witt, in the mid-90s. Those two would spend close to 30 years courting.
Mary Joan cared for many in her community as she worked in home health. She helped countless with personal care and their transition to the afterlife. She also never turned down a moment to bring a plant home, as she had a green thumb.
She was a favorite of birds with her extensive gardens and preferred the solace of tending the garden instead of understanding her computer. She could devour a box of chocolates in an afternoon while crushing out a romance novel. If cake was present, she was there to take home a slice. She loved sweets and maybe the last person who was fond of Circus Peanuts.
If Mary Joan had your home address, you were definitely on her birthday and Christmas card list. As a card making ninja, she would spend her last dime for postage to ensure you received at least one card for your birthday. Cards were one of her ways to spread happiness.
Thank you for being Mary Joan’s friend.
No services to be held. Send condolences to Natasha Sims, 3045 Manning Road Suffolk, Virginia 23434.
