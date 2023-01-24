Mary McKay, 73, of Maumelle, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Clinton, Arkansas, the youngest child and only daughter of S.M. (Doc) and Thelma Couch McCutcheon. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James Louis, George Norris and Roger L. McCutcheon.
Mary was the widow of Willie E. McKay, of Shirley, Arkansas, and a retired Administrative Assistant for the Biomedical Engineering Department of the V.A. Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and a member of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie McKay and Kimberly McKay Edwards, both of Maumelle, Arkansas; and two granddaughters, Sydney Edwards Pinkley (Shawn) of Springfield, Missouri, and Lindsey Edwards, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.
Burial will be at the Davis Special Cemetery in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas.
