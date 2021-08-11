Arkansas lawmakers were called back to the state capitol last week for an extraordinary session. The Governor’s call was to concur with his decision to terminate the state’s participation in the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUA). This was federal funding that increased unemployment benefits. The higher rate of unemployment was suggested as a hindrance to economic growth and high unemployment numbers.
Much of the week focused on the issue of masks in public schools and who should be making this decision for our kids. The call also included the issue of allowing public school districts the ability to implement mask mandates. Earlier this year the legislature passed ACT 1002 which prohibits local school districts from imposing such mandates to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
The political will did not exist within the halls of the capitol to move any legislation related to mask mandates. State lawmakers “debated” two pieces of legislation last week but both failed on voice votes in the House Public Health Committee. State lawmakers listened to hours of testimony from healthcare professionals, concerned parents, and many others as they made their case. Much of the debate on mandates throughout the source of the pandemic has been about personal freedom and choice. Mistrust of the government has led many to the conclusion that they do not want the government involved in personal health decisions. Well, as it relates to the pandemic.
The General Assembly gaveled out after being unable to advance legislation. Governor Hutchinson said on Friday, “ I am disappointed by the actions of the House Public Health Committee today,” in a statement. “It is conservative, reasonable, and compassionate to allow local school districts to protect those students who are under 12 and not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. If we are going to have a successful school year then the local school districts need to have the flexibility to protect those that are at risk.” Local control and the protection of children have long been conservative values that seemed to be put on the side table last week.
Hours after the General Assembly adjourned, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Scott, granted a preliminary injunction against the law on several grounds, among them was that the law (ACT1002) discriminated between private and public schools. Where under the law, private schools would be able to mandate masks, public schools could not. The decision frees up local school districts to require masks of their students and staff members. With the start of school less than a week away, it remains to be seen whether or not the political will exists for the local school districts to require masks.
If the handling of the pandemic by local officials is any indication, then I do not expect that we will see any decision. I would encourage you to contact your school board member regardless of your opinion and make it known. It is important they hear from you and that your position is both respected and heard.
When my children were in elementary school I can remember a time when a teacher told us about a student in her class who had a peanut allergy. Because of that child’s allergy, my child was not allowed to have peanut butter and jelly for lunch. In fact, we were also prohibited from providing any kind of snacks, baked goods, or food for the class with peanuts. We had to make sacrifices for one child. We never felt threatened, intimidated, or that our rights were being infringed upon. Maybe, we realized that the health and the safety of just one child were well worth the small “sacrifice” we were being asked to make.
Each parent and family is going to have to make their own decision when it comes to sending our kids back to school next week. As you consider this important decision please consult a family physician or a trusted healthcare professional. Help stop the spread of misinformation.
