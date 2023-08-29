Are you interested in home gardening, landscaping or other areas of horticulture? If you are, the Van Buren County Extension office has a program for you.
The VBC Extension office will be offering training sessions to become a Master Gardener. You receive 40 hours of training for a fee of $85 and, in return, give back 40 hours of community service through various horticulture related projects in Van Buren County.
The 2023 fall training session will be a Zoom training held in person at the county extension office in Clinton. To be certified as a Master Gardener, you must complete the entire course.
The classes will be held Oct. 11 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15 on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The program will contain sessions taught by state extension horticulture specialists and other horticulture experts. You will not be disappointed and will be getting a lot of educational information during this program.
The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay. Beyond the training session, you will have the opportunity to work with some great volunteers and continue to gain knowledge in horticulture. So, if you are interested in horticulture and would also like to give back to your community, give us a call at the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117 for an application.
Applications are available now and due back with training fees in the Van Buren County Extension office by 4 p.m. Sept. 19. The hours of the Van Buren County Extension office are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm and closed 12-12:30 p.m. for lunch.
