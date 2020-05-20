Thanks so much to Gail McKnight and Jill Bailey of the Van Buren County Master Gardeners.
They found some outstanding yards in Van Buren County for the ‘we noticed’ program. Their first nominee, nominated by Barb Foster, were Ernie and Donna Miller. They live in Mountain Ranch in Fairfield Bay. Their yard was like walking in a park, said Gail.
Instead of grass, they have a rock landscape. As Gail and Jill walked around the yard they saw patches of flowers and bushes. The yard was very clean. Ernie did all the work himself, with Donna’s direction. Ernie and Donna have lived there for 20 years and still enjoy working in the yard.
The second nominee is Julia Murry, nominated by Marguerite Dory. Julia has a lot of land in Clinton, with some very large older gardens.
She bought the property from a former Master Gardener. I am sure that he would be so excited that someone didn’t just bulldoze the gardens and plant grass. Julia has not only maintained these gardens but enhanced them with her own style.
There are at least four or five very large garden areas.
Once again, these yards were nominated by friends. So keep sending in those nominations to birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com. Each yard that we have seen has been spectacular and very different.
There are no rules for the size of the yard. It could just be part of the yard that you feel is special, or the whole thing. Thank you Van Buren county residents for keeping it beautiful.
