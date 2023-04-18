The Van Buren County Master Gardeners will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds, 1827 AR 16 East.
The sale will include hundreds of plants grown and divided by our local members, event organizers said. They are all reasonably priced and suited to local growing conditions – sun or shade. Annual or perennials, there will be lots to choose from.
The plant sale will be indoors with convenient parking and, best of all, it is free to attend, organizers said. Experts will be on hand to answer your questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.