The Van Buren County Master Gardeners are about to undertake a very large project. Over the next month, we are going to replace the old roses with a newer variety that is hardier and more disease resistant. This will be at Ed Leamon Park in Fairfield Bay.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6 we will be digging out the old roses. We are offering them to anyone who wants them, free. All you must do is come by the garden on March 6 and dig them up. We will have people there to help. If possible, bring a container to carry them home.
The old roses are already looking lovely and healthy. They will be pruned and ready for their new home by the time you come to pick them up. Hope to see you at Ed Leamon Park, in Fairfield Bay on March 6.
Disclaimer: University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.