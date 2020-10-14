The Van Buren County Master Gardeners are thrilled to introduce you to our two recipients of the “We noticed” award this month.
The first are Debbie and Conley Dunlap. They are from Fairfield Bay. Gail Banks nominated them. We enjoyed seeing their garden and felt transported to the tropics. They had palm trees, and bright colored flowers in the front yard. The backyard was adorned with garden plots, grass and trees…a beautiful Arkansas setting. One of the flower plots was designed and dedicated to their daughter. It was very touching. A gorgeous back deck was perfect to enjoy a cool drink and take in the beauty of the yard. What a joy to award them this well-deserved award.
Our second recipient was Shelia Bonds of Clinton. She had an awesome front garden. There were two sections with colorful fall flowers. Another section had different bushes that were different textures and shades of green. Her lawn was well kept, as was her whole yard, however that front garden caught our eye. She was nominated by Gail McKnight. Since we live in the Bay, and Shelia lives on Hwy 16E, we have the joy of driving past her house every time we go to Clinton.
Both of these yards were different, and yet beautiful. One was an entire yard, while the other was the front flower bed. This program runs on nominations. Although we can drive around and find lovely yards, we really like to see what other people consider beautiful as well. So, please send me your nominations. It could be for a whole yard or a flower bed. We enjoy seeing the beauty of our county. Send your nominations to birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com
Congratulations to both of our recipients. Thank you to all who continue to make Van Buren County shine.
