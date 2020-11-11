The Van Buren County Master Gardeners were out appreciating beautiful yards once again. We had the pleasure of meeting Lila Ward. She lives in Clinton and was nominated by her grand daughter, Courtney Oleson. Since it is November, we were aware that gardens would not be at their prime, Courtney provided pictures of Lila's garden during the summer. As we were walking around the yard today, there was still lots of beauty. Lila has lived in Clinton for over 50 years. She now enjoys gardening with her grand daughters and other family members throughout the years. Lila must have a bright green thumb because all of her plants just seemed to flourish in her yard. She generously shared some seeds and an offer to come back in the spring. Congratulations, Lila. You are very deserving of this nomination.
The second award was presented to John Linsey of Fairfield Bay. He was nominated by Maud Huber. She nominated him in the summer when his garden was in full bloom. Thankfully she also sent pictures. Today his garden was already ready for winter. He has wonderful banana trees, that actually produced small bananas. Those were all bundled up and mulched. John also has a round butterfly garden in his front yard. It was enjoyed greatly by the many winged visitors that pass through. Congratulations, John. Your garden is beautiful and an inspiration to us all. Keep up the great work.
These yards are a great example of nominations. I was thrilled last month to get three new nominations after these postings. I look forward to more nominations. With winter approaching, if you have pictures to share then that would really help to showcase the yard at its finest. You can send your nominations to me, Bertha Christensen, at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com.
