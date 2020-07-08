The Van Buren County Master Gardeners are pleased to present the recipients for the July ‘We Noticed’ awards
The first is Mary Martin. She lives in Shirley, off of Hwy 330. She has been working on her garden for 30 years. It is reminiscent of an old English garden with different plots and different flowers. She has incorporated various garden art amidst the landscaping. The fairy garden on a tree stump is an ingenious way of making use of something that could otherwise be unsightly. She has plenty of places to sit and enjoy the day, as well as a little dining area for afternoon tea. Mary is a lovely, soft spoken lady with a heart for God and for gardening. She is part of the garden club, and was nominated by Jill Bailey
The second recipient is Krystil Snowden pictured with her son. She was nominated by Deborah Brennan. Krystal and her family recently refurbished an older home on Highway 65 in Clinton. The Southern Belle is a community business that holds a beauty salon, massage therapy and a boutique. Her husband, Jason, remodeled the house last year and Krystil moved her business into the house in December. The Jackson’s, who used to own the local newspaper, used to own this home and had the most beautiful yard. Growing up, Krystil remembered how beautiful it was and so she wanted to make the yard as beautiful as it once was. Since the store was closed because of Covid, they decided it was the best time to make it happen. Congratulations on a job well done.
We have been thrilled to get many nominations and look forward to getting to see these beautiful gardens. Please keep those nominations coming. You can email them to me at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com
