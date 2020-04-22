The Van Buren County Master Gardeners went out and found two beautiful yards to award the “We Noticed” sign to. We were very careful with the social distancing when making the awards, but oh what a fun time. Our first stop was Jan Henderson who lives on Hwy 65 in Clinton.
This yard is one that I always look at whenever we drive by. She has such a wonderful array of flowers. She has color in her garden all year. I get inspired each time to go and try to get that kind of color in my own yard. She is a wonderful lady. The cute thing was that she never thought that she would ever get the sign and the recognition. She didn’t think that she had the kind of yard that was worthy of it, and yet she has been my inspiration for years.
Our second award went to Marvin Miller, who lives on Timber Ave in Fairfield Bay. He has been working on his yard for the past few years, since moving to the area and it is spectacular. He kept saying that it is a work in progress. His yard naturally has a lot of rocks in it. He used those rocks and worked his garden around them.
He has also taken large rocks from one area of the yard, to another part to work it into his landscape. It looks natural and is like walking in a park. He has terraced many of his gardens. At this time of the year his azaleas were amazing. It is worth a drive by to appreciate all of his hard work. I can only imagine the beauty when he is done.
This program is in its fourth month. We have enjoyed seeing the variety of yards and gardens. When we went back to Mr. Mohr’s house to pick up the sign from last month, we were invited to walk through his gardens again. What a difference a month makes.
All his azaleas and rhododendrons were in full bloom. Wow! That is the only word to describe it. So, if you have a yard or you know of a yard that deserves to be recognized, feel free to email me at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com. I know that there are so many more out there still to see and appreciate.
