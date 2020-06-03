May marriages Jun 3, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sheldon Sturtevant, 54, Cleveland & Donna Baker, 51, ClevelandVan Lee McMurray, 66, Jerusalem & Debra Estes, 66, Jerusalem Zachery Bowman, 41, Clinton & Paula Pruitt, 37, Clinton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pandemic effects showing in price spreads in meat supply chain Pastor's column: Troubling Times Editorial cartoon Giving Matters: A Few of My Favorite Things State Capitol Week in Review Editorial, June 3, 2020 Yellowjackets rake in postseason awards after successful volleyball season Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVilonia man arrested in connection to dog attack that killed 9-year-old9-year-old boy dies following apparent dog attackA tale of two protestsMayor issues curfew, effective immediatelyEx-law firm employee accused of pocketing client payments5/29/2020 Police Beat6/2/2020 Police Beat5/30/2020 Police BeatJason Andrew SimpsonDelores Dianne Isaacs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedVilonia man arrested in connection to dog attack that killed 9-year-old (2)19-year-old now held on $50K bond following alleged school threat (1)ERA hosts appreciation event (1)Conway teen wins $500 in essay contest (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
