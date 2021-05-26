The Van Buren county master gardeners were out and visiting the ‘We Noticed’ nominees once again. We had the honor of meeting Vonda and George Crocker of Choctaw. They were nominated by Faye Rogers. They not only have a lovely garden, but also a wonderful story. The house was built in the 60s by Vonda’s parents. They first built the lower level with a flat roof, and then later added the upper level. They also had an exceptionally large garden in the front yard. In 1999, Vonda and George moved in. However, the house and the yard had fallen into disrepair after years of no one living there full time. They gutted the upper level of the house and made a much smaller flower garden in the front. At one point while George was deployed, Vonda arranged for a bedroom wing to be added to the original house. Even with the changes, some of the plants have been there for an exceedingly long time, as is evident by the large red Japanese maple. They have a wonderful view of Greer’s Ferry Lake. The view is exceptional while sitting at the end of an extended deck. Inside the house are two large Ti trees that came from Hawaii, where Vonda and George were stationed at one point in George’s army career. Ti tree leaves can be used to wrap around food and cook it in the Hawaiian fashion. Vonda is not only creative and meticulous outside in her garden, but also inside where she has a Western themed bedroom and a Hawaiian themed bedroom. I believe that is one thing that gardeners have in common … they are all highly creative. Congratulations on a job well done.
Our second nominees were Bonnie, Rocky and Chris Helms of Fairfield Bay. They were nominated by their neighbor, Dan Feuer. We went and met with the Helms family in April and took some pictures of their massive city yard. On Sunday we went back and made it official and took more pictures. They have terraced raised bed gardens that are full of almost every kind of flower. Chris is truly knowledgeable about the different flowers and how to care for them. He does a lot of the work right now, since Bonnie and Rocky are still working, although Bonnie said that she is the weeder and Rocky is the lawn mower. We were able to see the azalea’s blooming in April, but we missed the long bed full of daffodils. There is a bed of iris’ that they just divided this year, so I am sure that next spring they will be spectacular. There is also a bed of dahlias. The bed of strawberries was already producing some delicious looking fruit. They came by the plant sale on Saturday and picked up more plants that they had already planted by the time that we came to visit. Congratulations and thank you for making our county and city even more beautiful.
And once again, neighbors have nominated these people. So, make sure that you look around and send us your nominations. It can be a large, established yard or a small garden plot. The interesting part of this program is that the garden beautification is contagious. Be an inspiration in our county. Send your nominations to me at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com. I look forward to seeing them.
Disclaimer: University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.