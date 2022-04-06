This week the golf world will turn its attention to Augusta National for the prestigious Masters Tournament. The Masters tournament is one of the few golf tournaments that I sit down to watch from beginning to end during the golf season. Do not get me wrong, during the summer I watch a lot of golf but the Masters is special. The history of the tournament, the tradition, the talent, and the beauty of the course are what set this tournament apart. With everything that is going on in the world and in my life, I could use a little distraction. The Masters and the official start of the Major League Baseball season has arrived at the perfect time. To have them happening in the same week is a sports lover’s dream.
My admiration for golf began with the Masters in the late 90’s while following an emerging star by the name of Tiger Woods. Tiger won his first Masters my senior year of high school. Over that weekend, I was glued to the T.V. as Tiger made history at Augusta. During the spring of my senior year, a bunch of us football players signed up for a P.E. elective called weightlifting and golf taught by our head coach. We picked up a few tips along the way but most of the class was spent listening to our coach talk about the glory days and watching VHS tapes of old football games.
My family grew up surrounded by golf courses back in Sarasota. We would drive past the public and private courses whenever we took trips to the grocery store or to church. Driving past the courses, gave my brother and me the perfect opportunity to yell out the window a sarcastic, “fore” in an attempt to mess up someone’s concentration. I do not write that from the perspective of a person of privilege, my experience was quite the opposite.
The sport of golf always seemed a little inaccessible as an option for my brother and me. Every time we passed a course it seemed there was a faint reminder from my mom that golf was a ”rich man’s game.” Those comments made me admire the sport all the more and aspire to one-day play it. My friends and I would often ride our bikes over to the public course named after famous golfer Bobby Jones. The golf pro would give us a couple of bucket balls to hit at the driving range in exchange for our collection of all the empty baskets and occasional collection of golf balls. That was just about all the access to the game we had as kids. Not to say those days did not make a lasting impression on me.
The occasional trips to the golf course made us feel like kings. We would pull up on our bikes with a set of golf clubs pieced together from second hand stores and garage sales, gather up the baskets and make our way through the clubhouse. We would strut down the corridor of the golf club, the smell of cigar and cigarette smoke settled like a haze over the room. If we had enough money, we would go into the restaurant and order a basket of fries. We sat there among retirees and people dressed much nicer than us and soaked in the surroundings. The subliminal message of the sport being reserved for the wealthy, still present in my mind. It felt like we had made it.
That was my first introduction to the sport, a sport that I have yet to play well. The spring of ‘97 renewed my interest in the sport. I watched with the world as this young kid, walked the grounds of Augusta National and shocked the world. The twenty-one year old set multiple course records that weekend. Wood’s 12 shot margin of victory was the largest in the 20th century and his final score of 18-under-par 270 broke Jack “The Bear” Nicklaus Masters record that stood for 32 years. Like the rest of the country, I found myself swept away by the historical sports moment that played out that April weekend. As teenagers in the 90’s we spent the first half of the decade wanting to be like Mike and the last few years wanting to be like Tiger. Wood’s win at the Masters introduced a new generation to the sport and broke down the barriers that once kept people from experiencing it.
