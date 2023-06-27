The Arkansas Municipal League at its 89th Annual Convention, held June 14-16, presented a new slate of officers for the 2023-2024 year. Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac was elected District 2 vice president.
McCormac has previously served as a member of the League Executive Committee.
Other officers elected for 2023-2024 include Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson, president; Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann, first vice president; Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, District 1 vice president; Eureka Springs Mayor Robert “Butch” Berry, District 3 vice president; and Crossett Council Member C.T. Foster, District 4 vice president.
The 89th Convention was a hybrid event, with in-person sessions held at the Little Rock Marriott and Statehouse Convention Center and with a virtual option for municipal officials and personnel who preferred to participate online. Overall attendance was strong, with around 1,000 participating in person and online.
The Convention covered an array of topics important to Arkansas’ cities and towns, including abating the opioid epidemic in our communities, an overview of the Americans with Disabilities Act, understanding and mitigating cybersecurity threats, and a review of legislation affecting municipalities that passed during this year’s 94th General Assembly. The convention also included three hours of continuing education as part of the League’s voluntary certification program for municipal officials and personnel.
The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to the 499 cities and towns in Arkansas and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, visit arml.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.