Richard McCormac announced he will be seeking re-election as mayor of Clinton in the Nov. 8 election.
“Clinton, Arkansas, is my home and where my wife and I chose to raise our family,” McCormac said.
His wife, Gia, teaches 10th-grade English at Clinton High School. The couple has two children – a daughter, Ellie, who works at district court and a son, Carson, who is entering 11th grade.
“I still believe in hard work, honesty and openness in government, and a total commitment to our community,” McCormac said. “Hard work will solve 90 percent of most problems, and I believe in working on a task until it is completely solved. Integrity always allows for good government, and I am confident that our city has honest people working for it and managing it.
“Openness in government involves constantly assessing what is most needed and presenting it to the people. Issues that need to be addressed include street paving, ditch rehabilitation and a revised animal control system. We have started the paving process and purchased new equipment for the ditch rehab.
“Repairs have begun at the animal shelter facility that will reduce costs both in operation and maintenance. Our water and sewer department has made improvements with great effort from our citizens and city workers.”
Under his leadership, the city “will continue to look at each department’s needs and take the steps to improve them,” McCormac said.
“As your mayor, I will continue to work hard every day to see our community improve. I believe in working out solutions without getting bogged down in differences,” he said. “We have solved several problems in the past and will continue to do so. I look forward to listening to your input and concerns and speaking with each of you before this fall.”
McCormac said he wanted to thank each of his coworkers, past and present, in every city department, and all of the elected officials that he has served alongside.
“I enjoy working with them and our department heads who have given our city a good government,” he said. “Finally, I am proud of our citizens who have chosen Clinton as their home. I hope to have earned your trust and support in order to represent you again as mayor of Clinton. Please contact me at 501-253-0160 anytime, and thank you for your consideration and support in the Nov. 8 election.”
