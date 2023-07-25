For 76 years, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has honored families across the state. The Bar MC Ranch, a 92-acre farm owned by Adam and Darla McJunkins and family, was named the Van Buren County Farm Family of the Year on May 2. In June, the Bar MC Ranch was named the District Farm Family of the Year.
“This has been quite a blessing to us and quite a surprise,” Darla said. “They will be judging for state the last week of July.”
State judges will visit the ranch at 378 Whistle Stop Road in Dennard this week. The Arkansas winner will compete to be the Southeastern Farmer of the Year and will represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia, in October.
Adam and Darla have three children – 24-year-old Sammy McJunkins, 19-year-old Lacey Belle McJunkins and 17-year-old Katie McJunkins. They have been ranching for 29 years.
They have 71 feeder calves on 30 acres.
Adam explained how they market their livestock enterprise.
“We purchase cattle in the spring with average weights around 550 pounds. We keep these cattle on the ranch and raise them until they are approximately 750 pounds. At that time we send them to the feed lot where we retain the ownership of them. They are sent to slaughter around the weight of 1250 pounds which is usually in the March time frame,” he said. “Hedging is something that some ranchers do and we have tried before. This is where you can lock in your price when you send them or within two weeks of the date they ship to the packers. You can buy out of this if you are not happy with the price. We prefer playing the market with ours. We produce hay on our ranch for our own use and to sell to nearby farmers if they have a need later in the year.”
The family has also raised other animals throughout the years.
“While our girls were growing up they were always active in 4H and FFA. During those years they showed pigs, goats, chickens and lambs. We would get them in the spring and keep them through the fall,” Darla said. “We have also always kept horses to use with the cattle while checking them in the fields or working them in the pens. We do buy/sale these some but for the most part we find ones we like and we keep them. The girls have competed in rodeo events most of their life so they have also been used for that purpose.”
Adam said one of his goals was to utilize the family’s acreage to its full capacity while maintaining it and explained how he reached that goal.
“We achieved this by fertilizing in the spring. We fertilize the pastures in April and the hay fields in May,” he said. “We usually put 250 pounds/acre to the pasture and 300 pounds/acre for the hay fields. We lime our fields every two to three years. We use rotational grazing to make sure no one field is being used excessively. We spray our fields to make sure weeds and thistles don’t become an issue.”
Another goal was “to grow our calves quickly while maintaining a good profit margin and ensuring the calves grade well at slaughter,” Adam said.
“We have tried different forms of feed over the years which Included cotton hull and corn gluten pellets. We felt like the rate of gain was not where we wanted it to be. We prefer a mixture of 1/3 corn, 1/3 distillers grain and 1/3 soyhull pellets. We feed 5 pounds/calf per day which is about 1 percent of body weight.
“We make sure and work our cattle once they arrive at the ranch. We give them an IBR and Blackleg shot. We fly spray and worm them. We tag them and enter their original weight in the computer. Then we do a check weight midway through to determine the rate of gain and adjust the feed accordingly.”
Darla said time management has been key to the family’s success.
“Time management with a family, including a daughter with special needs, full-time jobs and community involvement is an issue when you first get a new batch of feeders. There are a lot of late nights making sure everything is eating right and in a healthy form,” Darla said. “Thankfully, Adam has spent many hours working with other ranchers and at sale barns over the years. He has paid attention and learned a lot from those experiences and from the veterinarians we have dealt with. He is quite capable of taking of most everything that comes up from foot rot, bloated cattle, or even prolapsed cows. He has assisted neighbors throughout the years as they have had a need too.
“We are not a large acreage ranch so rotating cattle appropriately and using our land to its best use is extremely important. This is why we have continued to clear more land every year. We continuously check fences, pick up rocks, and clear any debris (sticks/trash) that gets into the fields.
“As for the cattle themselves, the main issue you have with them health wise is Pasteurella/pneumonia. We do a good job at detecting this early by watching the cattle while they eat… seeing who stays back, who is eating only hay, or who has a cough or keeps their head low. We get these cattle up, check them, and doctor them as needed. If one is in a far field and it is a struggle for them to get to the corral, we do have a medicine dart gun we can use to administer what they need.”
The couple discussed plans for expansion in the coming years.
“Once we are retired we plan to expand the number of loads of feeder calves we do each year or as the girls return back to the ranch after college,” they said. “We will expand our acreage as land becomes available that we feel is a fit for us. We will continue to clear land and improve our working pens over the next few years. It is definitely a work in progress at all times.”
Darla discussed overcoming obstacles on the ranch.
“We tease that we live in rock country but as they say, when life gives you lemons make lemonade … well, that’s what we do with the rocks. We use them to build walls to prevent erosion,” she said. “We have ditches on the property that are there to confine the drainage in the fields to a certain area and these ditches are lined with rocks to prevent erosion. We have added ponds to the ranch that are naturally spring fed. We start our calves on city water so we can monitor how much they are drinking but we quickly switch them to a water tank that is fed from the pond.”
The couple was asked about getting their start in farming.
Darla said: “We originally started ranching by having a few head of cattle at my grandparent’s place where we were living at the time. We leased some land that was in Clinton that needed some work. It was grown up and was not fenced. We, along with my parents and Adam’s parents, worked hard to clean this property up so that we could put it to its best use. We fertilized it so that we could begin cutting hay off of it. We purchased some cattle with a partner that we used for team penning and then sold those cattle. I think that was the first time we saw that we could keep cattle a short period of time, take good care of them, and turn them for a profit. In the following years we purchased about 280 acres down on Archey Creek and used it for hay for ourselves and for sale.
“Once we bought our land where we reside now, we slowly started doing improvements to make the ground and the fences better. We started with a cow/calf crop and continued that for many years.”
She continued, “We started checking into the feeder calf operations and did a lot of research to see if we felt like it was a fit for us. We began doing that and slowly built that up to around 140 head. We now do 1-2 loads of feeder calves a year. During the year we continue to clear more ground, build more ponds, and improve our fencing. We have also worked hard to better our ‘system.’ When we first began, we literally used buckets to feed with which was quite cumbersome.
“Adam had added a bench to the back of our ranger so we could double stack 5 gallon buckets of feed. We would do about 24 buckets in the morning and 24 in the evening. Our backs, shoulders, and arms stayed sore so we decided it was worth the investment to find a better solution.
“We now have a truck with a feeder on it. We load the feeder with our skid steer or the tractor. We have improved our barns by adding a feed barn where we can buy the feed in bulk and store it. This has helped in our feed cost by allowing us to buy in bulk. Our equipment has improved throughout the years with better tractors and a skid steer to load the feed with. With feeder calves it is extremely important to keep up with their weight gain and make sure you are gaining daily. We added a new corral, chute, and scale to make this easier to assess. The scale is instrumental in making sure that you are giving the right dosage of medicine. Adam can guess the weight well but it is always better to be confident that you are accurate. You don’t want to over or under medicate, and this is also a cost-saving measure to ensure no medicine is wasted.”
The couple talked about the importance of family.
“As we have stated, our ranch has always been a family event. Our girls are a part of everything we do and they can easily step in to do any chore that is needed. We have always wanted them to be able to do anything that might need to be done,” Darla said. “They have had to sacrifice over the years just like we have by making time to work the cattle and do the feeding instead of hanging with their friends. Their friends have always known that if they come to our house we treat you like one of our own … including helping with the work that needs to be done.
“We always tried to make it a learning event and fun … we are very competitive so somehow it always becomes a challenge of some sort. My parents have always had cattle … originally cow/calf and now feeder calves. My mom, myself, and my two sisters had to help with the cattle back then just like our girls do now. A couple of us would tag the calf while the other ones where making sure the momma cow stayed off of us.
“It just comes naturally to include our kids and work things together. My parents, Pete and Pat Pronia, live about two miles down the road and run four to six loads of feeder calves a year. They operate under the name of P3 Farms. We help them work their cattle and they help us work ours. It’s truly a family event with a lot of great memories made over the years.”
Darla said it’s important to teach their children the same values they were taught.
“Adam and I both have had instilled in us to have a good work ethic, to always be neighborly and help others when you can, and to above all be thankful for what the Lord has blessed you with. We may not have the largest ranch in the county but we take pride in being good stewards of what we have been blessed with. We love our community and our proud to be a part of it. Our goal is to instill these same values in our girls.”
The couple discussed some of their family’s community and civic activities.
“Our children have been involved in 4H and FFA since they were little. They have shown chickens, pigs, goats, horses, and lambs. They have been very involved in these groups and have held leadership roles while in them,” they said. “We are involved with our school and any activities it has.”
Darla was a member of the Clinton School Board for 10 years. She has held officer positions with the Van Buren County Cattlemen, Van Buren County Special School, Van Buren County 4H Foundation, and several other groups. Darla volunteers at school functions and other activities around the town. Darla has been with First Service Bank for 25 years and is in senior management in her role as Senior VP of Commercial Loan Sales.
Adam has been involved with school activities as well. He has served on the Clinton Water Board, Chamber of Commerce, and the board of the Walleye Association. He has been with Petit Jean Electric for 29 years.
Samantha is the oldest daughter of the McJunkins girls. She was born with Down Syndrome but has not let that limit her. She was involved in 4H and FFA just like her sisters. She showed pigs and chickens while in school. She currently works for the Clinton Elementary School in the cafeteria.
Lacey Belle is the middle daughter and is a Junior at the University of Central Arkansas. While attending college she is employed part time by Kyle Hensley DDS. She plans to get a Biology degree and pursue a career as a dentist. She has shown animals her whole life including horses, pigs, chickens, goats and lambs. She has been in several judging and speaking competitions in both 4H and FFA. She was FFA President her Senior year. She has competed in rodeo for several of her younger years.
Katie is the youngest daughter and is a senior at Clinton High School. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to pursue a degree in Kinesiology. After completion of that she plans to pursue a career as a Physical Therapist. Katie has shown animals her whole life too just like Lacey Belle. She showed chickens, horses, pigs, goats and lambs. She, also, was involved in several judging and speaking competitions in both 4H and FFA. She was Vice President of FFA her Senior year. She has maintained all of this while working for families in the area and by umpiring softball games. Katie also competed in rodeo for several of her younger years.
“Our family works the ranch as a family. Everyone has a part in the feeding of the cattle, the doctoring of the cattle and even the purchasing of the cattle,” the couple said. “Everyone helps when it is hay season as we need to mow, rake, bale and haul the hay. The girls know how to operate the feeder truck, the tractors and the skid steer. They are quite capable of getting the calves up, sorting them, running them through the chute and doctoring them. We are extremely proud of our girls.”
