Medical marijuana patients spent $20.53 million in January at the state’s 37 dispensaries to obtain 3,731 pounds.
Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) had the largest month of sales with 387 pounds while The Releaf Center (Bentonville) followed with 333 pounds.
Overall, patients have purchased more than 76,000 pounds since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.
With state tax collection of $2.84 million in January, the state surpassed $60 million in overall tax collection from the medical marijuana industry. A total of $60.19 million has been collected since mid-2019. This includes collection from the regular state sales tax of 6.5 percent along with the 4.0 percent privilege tax. Both taxes apply to every patient purchase while only the 4.0 percent tax applies to sales from cultivators to dispensaries.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 82,696 active patient cards.
Clinton’s Arkansas Natural Products sold 43.37 pounds of medical marijuana in January.
In January, 3,731 pounds were purchased from all state dispensaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.