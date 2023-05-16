At 7 p.m. May 12, a Meet the Candidates Forum for positions on the Fairfield Bay Community Club Board of Directors was held before a large crowd of Club members at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
The forum was hosted by local resident Kenny Kendricks, who served as the master of ceremonies for the event. Four candidates for the Board of Directors shared their individual visions for the Community Club and how to move into the future.
Candidates in attendance were Leta Ruple, William Callahan, Sarah Nichols and Martin Bailey. After a structured forum, the candidates remained and met with Club members who had individual questions. A big thank you to Mayor Jackie Sikes for allowing the Conference Center to host the forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.