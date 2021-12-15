Melissa Ann (Holmes) Schultz of Clinton, Arkansas passed away December 9, 2021 with loved ones by her side. She was the mother of Ruben Reichard and Amber (Chad) Owen. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. To express condolences online www.rollerfunerlhomes.com/clinton

