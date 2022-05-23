The Veterans Table of Fairfield Bay is pleased to announce the 2ndAnnual Fairfield Bay Memorial Day Parade.
Participants will gather at the Fairfield Bay Senior Community Center parking lot at 8:30 a.m. May 30, Memorial Day. Everyone is encouraged to come join in recognizing the sacrifices of our fallen veterans. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Dave Creek Parkway, through the Towne Center and will end at Woodland Mead Park. There will be a Memorial Day service at the Lion’s Club Amphitheater starting at 10 a.m.
The public is asked to submit names of fallen veterans via email toffb vets@gmail.com. The names of all deceased veterans will be read at the start of the service, with a ringing of a bell for each name. Names can also be sent via text message to 501-952-7168. Please submit any names no later than Sunday, May 29.
The Veterans Table of Fairfield Bay is a local veterans support group providing socialization and assistance with veteran-related issues when necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.