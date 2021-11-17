Michael J. Hopper, 70, born Monday, October 1, 1951, passed from this life Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born in Conway, Arkansas to Larry and Ruby Hopper.
Michael enjoyed the outdoors as well as all types of wildlife. At his home out in the country, he had pet bears that he was often found hand feeding. Some of his favorite past times were hunting and fishing while enjoying the true beauty of nature. Michael proudly served as a Military Police Officer for four years in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He spent time as a U.S. Marshall in Oklahoma as well as retiring from the police force after dedicating many years of his life protecting others serving as a police officer in different jurisdictions. He was a proud member of Bee Branch Baptist church and will be missed dearly by many that loved him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Thomas Hopper.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ruby Hopper, two sisters, Sherry Hutchison, Margaret Hopper, many other family members, and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be at Bee Branch Baptist Church at a later time.
Clinton Funeral Services has been given the honor to be entrusted with these arrangements.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.clinton funeralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.