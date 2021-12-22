Mildred Ann Holley

Mildred Ann (Chalk) Holley, 86, passed from this life on December 12, 2021 in Clinton, Arkansas. ‘Annie’ was born on November 24, 1935 to the late Thomas and Florence (Archer) Chalk.
She is preceded in death by her parents, thirteen siblings, one son, Carl Lee and her husband, Luke, of 52 years.
Left to cherish Annie’s memory are her four children; Nancy, Luke Jr., Regenia and Thomas, six grandchildren; Lee, Lucas, Rebekkah, Rachel, Nicole and Larry, nineteen great-grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends.
Funeral services are 2:00pm, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Dennard Community Church. Interment will follow at the Dennard Cemetery.
