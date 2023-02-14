Belden Wire and Cable/Cooper industries opened operations on Factory Road in Clinton in March 1972, employing more than 100 people.
Belden was a manufacturer of cables, cords and wiring harnesses from Skil, Hewlett-Packard, Black & Decker, just to name a few.
In 1982 during the flood, water was over 14 feet deep in the building. Operations ceased and employees were used for several months to do the clean up to get the factory up and operational. No contracts were lost, and employees worked many 12-hour days to catch those contracts back up.
After many years of wire and cable production, a brand-new, 16-acre plant was built at 245 Quality Drive in Clinton (behind Walmart).
The company moved into the new building in October 1990. There were three shifts and employed hundreds of people, and overtime was plentiful.
Volex bought Belden in 1999 and several jobs ended, and many workers were let go. Volex closed in 2006 and moved operations to Mexico.
Karen Cotton was the last person to work for the Volex company and left on Dec. 30, 2022.
In 2011, Cathy Miles decided to host a company reunion at the Van Buren County fairgrounds. Many more people than anticipated attended. It was potluck and people came from all over. The next reunion was not as well attended.
Cathy is hosting what might possibly be the last company reunion April 15, 2023, at the pavilion at the park at Choctaw.
For more information, you may contact Cathy Rogers Miles through Facebook or call 501-412-7165.
