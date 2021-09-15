CLINTON — Millage, generally a routine event in city government, became a topic of discussion for Clinton City Council at its regular Sept. 9 meeting. Council members also discussed possible changes to animal control for the city.
Millage
Millage, the tax rate on property in the city, is currently set at 2.9 mill. At issue, brought up by Councilman Jeff Pistole, was if the increase in tax revenue due to alcohol sales, in turn due to the county voting itself “wet” in the November election, was enough to allow a reduction in millage. Pistole had spoken earlier in the year about a possible reduction in property tax reflecting increased revenue from alcohol sales. While the city did not receive one of the two liquor stores locations allowed for the county, is has seen an increase in tax collections.
If the increased revenues are due to beer and wine sales – permitted by license holders outside of liquor store permits – or due to some other reason, such as increased consumer spending due to COVID relief funds, remains to be determined. City of Clinton Recorder/Treasurer Dena Malone earlier reported January – August tax revenues for the city were $528.003.18 for 2019, $562,232.25 for 2020 with an increase to $847,079.89 for 2021. It also remains to be determined if this increase in revenue will be sustained through year’s end.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac said in a post-meeting interview that part of the question was how much city revenue would be impacted by a given change to millage rate. The question was presented to Van Buren County Assessor Emma Smiley for calculation, he said.
In a Monday interview, Smiley said her current calculations show a single point change in millage would change city revenue by $4,510.43. That is, a change to 2.8 or to 3.0 millage from the current 2.9 would amount to a $4,510.43 change up or down.
Impact to homeowners, Smiley said, was roughly calculated at $2 for each tenth of a change. She used the hypothetical of a $100,000 home, which is taxed at an assessed rate of $20,000, having a $2 change to the homeowner for each tenth change, such as 2.8 or 3.0, to the millage.
Smiley cautioned that the numbers were subject to change due to end-of-year final calculations.
The millage ordinance, currently set to maintain the 2.9 millage, received its first of three required readings at the Sept. 9 meeting. Further debate on the millage rate is anticipated during subsequent readings at the next council meetings.
Animal control
A reading was also made of a resolution titled “A Resolution of Intent Concerning Animal Control Operations.”
The resolution is based on the council’s budget committee studying costs of moving the city away from the shared cost of the animal control officer, Deputy Tim Pike, with the county, and into a city-provided animal control officer employed by the Clinton Police Department. McCormac said the resolution affect the animal control officer and that the city’s share of the animal shelter would remain in place.
McCormac said, and stressed, that Pike does a good job, but his being shared with the county resulted in city police, at times, having to handle animal-control calls.
Currently the City of Clinton provided $20,000 a year for the animal control officer, and an additional $20,000 a year toward the animal control building.
The resolution, which was a statement of intent as the city begins budget planning for 2022, was to let the county know what it was considering. The council’s budget committee was to “… examine the budget impact caused by the Clinton Police Department assuming animal control operations,” per the resolution.
In other council matters:
A resolution was passed for the Mayor to act on a previously-approved airport grant, a formality in the grant’s implementation.
The police department was authorized to spend a budgeted $5,000 for the repair of an engine in one of its pickup trucks.
The police department processed zero accidents inside city limits related to the chuckwagon races, City of Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock told the council.
The fire department will begin a bid process for a new building to house its newest truck, City of Clinton Fire Chief D.L. Webb told the council.
The water department continues planning based on the sunsetting of its current bond. Plans include work on the Pole Yard pump station as well as filtration, among other issues. A meeting with bond agents towards the department’s 10 year plan will take place soon.
The zoning department continues working with FEMA in getting the new flood plain map approved and into service.
Scott Jones was appointed to the Airport Board.
September’s budget meeting will be for the Streets and Parks departments. McCormac said the budget committee will hear of possible hirings for those departments, including of a mechanic, and/or additional workers for duties in those departments. October budget will meet for Water Department, as well as Fire Department and city administration budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.